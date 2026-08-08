A heavily pregnant cow fell into a 15-foot-deep pit in Malappuram's Munduparamba. The fire force team rushed to the spot and, after a careful operation, managed to pull the animal out safely using ropes and a safety belt. The cow was not injured in the incident.

Malappuram: The Malappuram Fire and Rescue team turned heroes on Friday after they rescued a pregnant cow that had fallen into a 15-foot-deep pit. The incident happened around 1:30 PM in Varumakkal, an area behind the Munduparamba Government College.

The cow, which was heavily pregnant, accidentally fell into a pit that was dug for a septic tank while it was grazing nearby. The animal belongs to Parilakkal Shameem, a resident of Munduparamba. Locals immediately alerted the fire force, who then launched a very careful rescue operation.

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The team used ropes and a safety belt to get into the pit and carefully lift the cow out. Thankfully, the cow did not suffer any injuries. The rescue mission was led by Station Officer M Abdul Ghafoor. Assistant Station Officer K Pratheesh, firemen N Jamshad, Akshay Rajeev, C M Vishnu, V Baiju, and Civil Defence Post Warden N Prasad were also part of the team that saved the animal.

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