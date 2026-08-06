A man from Uttar Pradesh, who was behind a series of post office robberies, has finally been caught. The Kadakkal police arrested the accused, Asif Raza, from Ernakulam.

Kochi: The Kadakkal police have arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh who was targeting post offices for robberies. The accused, Asif Raza, was nabbed from Ernakulam.

He is accused of breaking into seven post offices across Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts and cracking open their lockers. In one of the robberies at the Kadakkal post office, he made off with around ₹1.25 lakh.

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The big breakthrough for the police came from a small piece of paper. They found a warranty slip for a cutting machine at the Kundara post office, which was one of the crime scenes. This crucial clue helped the police track down Raza.

He was caught just as he was planning his next heist. Police arrested him from a lodge room in Ernakulam, right next to a post office, where he was getting ready for another robbery.

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