The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the Karunya Plus KN-635 results for August 6 draw. Participants can now check the official winning numbers. Winners must verify their tickets with the official list and preserve them. To claim prizes, winners must submit the ticket along with required documents like identity proof & bank details.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the Karunya Plus KN-635 lottery results for Thursday, August 6. Thousands of participants across the state can now check whether their tickets have won by comparing them with the officially declared winning numbers. The draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

The complete prize list, including the first prize, consolation prize, second prize, and all subsequent prize categories, has now been released. Ticket holders are advised to carefully verify their ticket numbers with the official results before initiating the prize claim process.

Also Read: Kerala Karunya Plus KN-635 Lottery Result Today (Aug 6): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-635 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: PL335769

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 335769

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: PF780532

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: PF851426

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0115, 0821, 0849, 1953, 2694, 2733, 2775, 2860, 3489, 3795, 4479, 5916, 6490, 6858, 7626, 7637, 8086, 9096, 9357

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 2178, 6517, 7127, 8040, 9026, 9827

6th Prize – Rs 1000: TBA

7th Prize – Rs 500: TBA

8th Prize - Rs 200: TBA

9th Prize – Rs 100: TBA

Prize winners should ensure they preserve their original lottery tickets in good condition, as damaged or altered tickets may not be accepted during verification. Winners of higher-value prizes must complete the prescribed documentation, including valid identity proof, PAN details and bank account information, before the prize amount is processed. Applicable taxes and statutory deductions will be made in accordance with government regulations.

The Kerala State Lottery Department advises participants to verify the published results only through official sources. In case of any discrepancy, the results published in the official lottery gazette will be treated as final. Prize claims must be submitted within the time limit specified by the department.

Congratulations to all the lucky winners of the Karunya Plus KN-635 draw. Those whose numbers did not feature in today's results can look forward to the next Kerala State Lottery draw. Stay tuned for the latest lottery results, winning numbers, prize details and updates.

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