Police in Muvattupuzha have arrested a 66-year-old man from Murshidabad, West Bengal. The man, identified as Sekh Siddique, was caught with six kilograms of cannabis.

Kochi: A migrant worker was arrested with six kilograms of cannabis in a major crackdown under the police’s ‘Operation Toofan’ in Muvattupuzha. The accused, identified as 66-year-old Sekh Siddique from Murshidabad in West Bengal, was taken into custody by a special police team led by Muvattupuzha DySP Manoj K.R.

According to officials, Siddique was apprehended from a waiting shed near the Milma office in Vazhappilly, where he was allegedly in possession of the contraband with the intention to sell it. Police sources revealed that he had been under surveillance for some time by the specially formed ‘Toofan Squad’, which is tasked with cracking down on drug-related activities in the region.

Palakkad Shock: 6 Year Hunt Ends As Accused In Child Murder Case Nabbed!

Acting on precise intelligence inputs, the team conducted a targeted operation that led to his arrest and the seizure of the cannabis. The successful operation highlights the ongoing efforts of the police to curb the illegal drug trade.

The investigation team included Sub Inspectors P.M. Rasikh, C.R. Ranjumol, and Shibu Mathew, along with Assistant Sub Inspectors C.K. Meeran, P.S. Salim, and K.M. Aneesh. Further investigation is underway to determine the source and network behind the supply.

Kerala: Massive Drug Crackdown in Pathanamthitta Sparks Attention! Read Details