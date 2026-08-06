The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-635 draw is scheduled for today, August 6, at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram under state supervision. This popular weekly lottery offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore. After the draw, participants must check the official results to verify winning numbers.

The KeralaLottery Karunya Plus KN-635 draw is set to take place today, August 6, under the supervision of the Kerala State Lottery Department. Thousands of ticket holders across the state are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winning numbers, which will be released after the official draw at 3:00 PM at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. As of now, the results have not been announced.

Karunya Plus is one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery schemes and is conducted every Thursday. The lottery offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore, followed by a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, along with consolation prizes and several lower-tier rewards. Ticket holders are advised to wait for the official results before verifying their numbers.

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Once the draw concludes, the complete list of winning numbers will be published by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Participants should cross-check their ticket numbers only with the officially released results. The provisional results are typically followed by the publication of the official gazette, which serves as the final authority in case of any discrepancy.

Prize winners should keep their original lottery tickets safe, as they are required while claiming the prize amount. Winners of higher-value prizes must complete the prescribed verification process and submit the necessary identity and banking documents within the stipulated claim period. Applicable taxes will be deducted as per government rules before the prize money is disbursed.

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