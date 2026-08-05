Police first spotted the woman's ex-boyfriend, Prasad, acting suspiciously while dressed as a woman. After they took him into custody, a patrol team nabbed the other four men who were circling the area in a car.

Police in Guruvayur have arrested a five-member gang that was plotting to kill a young woman. The group includes the woman's ex-boyfriend and his friends. The arrested men are Prasad (from Choolamattathil), Adarsh (from Ottaplaakkal Veettil), Binish (from Thyparambil), Shahid (from Thengil), and Stephen (from Karakkunnel), all residents of Muttom in Thodupuzha. The police also seized 16 grams of cannabis from them. The whole thing unravelled when police first spotted Prasad, the ex-boyfriend, dressed as a woman and loitering suspiciously at the Padinjare Nada (West Entrance). They immediately took him into custody. Soon after, a police patrol found the other four men driving around in a car and arrested them as well.

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The cannabis was found inside their car. Police said the gang was targeting a woman from Thodupuzha who works at a spa in Thrissur. She had found out that the gang was in Thrissur looking for her, so she fled to Guruvayur for safety. The accused then followed her to Guruvayur, planning to find and attack her there. According to the police, two of the accused, Prasad and Adarsh, are history-sheeters with over 20 criminal cases against them, including for attempted murder. The motive for the attack was revenge after the woman ended her relationship with Prasad. All the accused were produced in court and have been remanded. The police later located the woman and ensured she was sent back home safely. The arrests were made by a team led by Guruvayur Temple Police Station SHO Vinod Valiyattoor.

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