Police in Kasaragod have arrested a woman, Sneha Merlin, for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old girl. Sneha, who was a friend of the girl's mother, is already an accused in three other POCSO cases.

Police in Kasaragod have arrested a 25-year-old woman for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old girl while she was sleeping. The accused has been identified as Sneha Merlin, a resident of Taliparamba in Kannur.

The arrest comes a month and a half after the case was first registered. Sneha was a friend of the victim's mother and allegedly committed the crime during a visit to their house. The Melparamba police have booked her under the POCSO Act. What's shocking is that Sneha is already an accused in three other POCSO cases.

The 16-year-old girl, who lives in the Melparamba area, said in her complaint that she was too scared to tell anyone about the incident when it happened. The matter only came to light during a recent counseling session, police said.

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Police officials confirmed that the incident happened some time ago and the girl did not file a complaint earlier out of fear. All three of Sneha's previous POCSO cases are registered at the Taliparamba police station. In one instance, she was arrested on March 14, 2025, for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

That case was exposed after teachers found a mobile phone with obscene videos in the schoolgirl's bag. During counseling with Childline, the girl revealed the abuse, and the investigation led straight to Sneha. The probe found that Sneha had lured the child with expensive gifts, including a gold bracelet, to assault her.

While she was in remand at the Kannur Women's Prison for that case, another shocking revelation came out. It was found that she had also repeatedly assaulted the first victim's 15-year-old brother. Following this, the Taliparamba police arrested Sneha in that case as well.

For the Taliparamba cases, Sneha has been charged for sexual assault and trespass under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and for aggravated sexual assault under the POCSO Act. If found guilty, she could face a minimum of 20 years in jail, or even a life sentence, police said.

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