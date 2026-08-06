A terrible accident happened in Kunnamkulam's Parempadam area after a private bus went out of control and crashed into many vehicles. Two people have died in the incident, and seven others are injured.

THRISSUR: A private bus lost control and rammed into several vehicles at Parempadam in Kunnamkulam, killing two people. The victims were two women. Two other people are in a serious condition. Eyewitnesses claim that the bus was overspeeding, which led to the crash.

The bus was a private limited-stop service travelling from Kuttippuram to Thrissur. It ploughed through two cars, an auto-rickshaw, and a bike before crashing through a compound wall and a gate, finally stopping in the front yard of a house. The auto-rickshaw driver, who luckily escaped, also said that the bus was speeding.

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Locals, along with the police and fire force, rushed to the spot and took the injured to private hospitals in Kunnamkulam. The deceased have been identified as Riya Fathima, a 17-year-old from Porkulam in Kunnamkulam who was in one of the cars, and Thankamani from Ayyamparambu, who was riding the bike. The two critically injured people have been shifted to private hospitals in Thrissur and Karukutty. In total, 12 people, including some bus passengers, are receiving treatment at different hospitals. The Kunnamkulam police will be filing a case against the bus driver. Meanwhile, the Motor Vehicles Department has begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

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