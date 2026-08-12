Health officials in Adoor conducted a surprise check on several hotels and found lots of stale food. Shockingly, they seized 50 kg of old fish from a restaurant owned by a leader of the Hotel and Restaurant Association. Some hotel owners also reportedly tried to stop the officials from doing their job.

Health officials in Adoor, Pathanamthitta, carried out a surprise raid on local hotels and seized food that was days old. The team found stale food items, including old fish, stored in unhygienic conditions. The biggest haul of stale food came from a hotel owned by a leader of the Hotel and Restaurant Association itself.

The Adoor Municipality's health department conducted the checks this morning, focusing on eateries along the Adoor bypass. The team inspected several places, including SN Hotel, Rajadhani, Dinkan's Thattukada, Ammachikkada, Olappanthal, Pazhankanji Kada, Al Razi, Big Mouth, and even the canteen at Holy Cross Hospital. Stale food was found in most of these establishments. The most shocking discovery was 50 kg of rotten fish from the hotel belonging to the association leader.

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During the raid, some hotel owners allegedly tried to block the health officials from doing their duty. The inspection squad was led by Clean City Manager Muhammed Faisal. The team also included Senior Health Inspector Cini, Public Health Inspectors Kavitha, Amal, Shahana, Mini, and Ashna, along with municipal health staff Yohannan, Anish, Mathews, and Mathukutty. However, one place, Sunrise Restaurant, was checked and found to have no violations.

Following the raids, the Hotel and Restaurant Association has spoken out against the municipality's actions. But officials say they will continue these checks, especially along the Adoor bypass, which has become a popular food hub. They also warned that they will file police complaints against any hotel owners who try to obstruct their work in the future.

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