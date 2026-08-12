Delhi CM Rekha Gupta criticised the previous government during the Assembly monsoon session, alleging inadequate work on Yamuna cleaning, waste disposal, roads, pollution control, water and sewerage. She said the current government will focus on accountability, transparency and results while improving healthcare, education and transport.

During the monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticised the previous government over what she described as inadequate work on the city's basic infrastructure. She said the earlier administration failed to take the expected steps to clean the Yamuna, clear the city's garbage mountains, improve roads, control pollution and strengthen water and sewerage systems.

Gupta said that despite sufficient resources and budget being available, they were not used effectively to address Delhi's pressing infrastructure challenges. She alleged that several key issues affecting residents continued to remain unresolved under the previous government.

The Chief Minister said the current Delhi government is committed to strengthening the capital's infrastructure through accountability, transparency and a result-oriented approach. She stressed that the government intends to ensure that public resources are used efficiently and that development projects deliver tangible benefits to residents.

Delhi Assembly: AAP-BJP Clash Sparks Massive Uproar In House

Gupta said one of the government's key priorities is to clean the Yamuna and reduce pollution levels across the capital. She also highlighted plans to improve essential services, including roads, water supply, sewerage, healthcare, education and public transport.

The Chief Minister said the government aims to provide Delhi residents with better-quality basic services while improving the overall infrastructure of the city. She emphasised that development should be measured through visible results and improvements in people's daily lives.

Her remarks came during the ongoing monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly, where infrastructure, public services and the city's environmental challenges remain important issues of discussion.

Delhi Assembly: CM Rekha Gupta Explains Rationale Behind 3-Child Condition in Welfare Scheme