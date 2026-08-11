In Cherthala's Thanneermukkom panchayat, an elderly family is in a state of panic after their 40-year-old courtyard well suddenly sank. The family, which includes a bedridden man, his wife, and his sister, is now terrified that their house might be the next to collapse.

Cherthala: An elderly family is living in constant fear after their 40-year-old courtyard well suddenly sank into the ground. The shocking incident took place at the Chemmezhath house in Mangadam Velikkakath, in Ward 5 of the Thanneermukkom panchayat.

The family is in a terrible situation. Narayanan, 83, has been bedridden for the last two years. He lives with his wife Ratnamma, 73, and his sister Narayani, who is 90 years old.

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The incident happened around 2 pm on Tuesday. The well, which was about two rings high from the ground, just caved in without any warning. To make things stranger, a thick, white foam has now appeared on the surface of the water. The well is surrounded by trees.

"We haven't used the well water since we started getting the Japan drinking water supply," Ratnamma said. The family is not financially well-off and cannot afford to build a new well or repair the old one. Their biggest worry now is that the ground sinking might affect their house, and it could collapse too.

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