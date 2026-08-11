A man named Valluran Hamsa has died in a terrible accident in Malappuram's Valanchery. The crash, which happened around 3 PM, also left a female bus passenger injured. The car was completely wrecked in the collision.

Malappuram: One person died after a car and a private bus collided in Vengad near Valanchery in Malappuram on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Valluran Hamsa, a resident of Pookkattiri in Valanchery.

The accident reportedly took place around 3 pm when the car and the private bus were involved in a major collision. The impact was severe, leaving the car completely mangled. Visuals from the accident site showed the extent of the damage caused to the vehicle.

A woman who was travelling on the private bus also sustained injuries in the crash. Following the accident, locals and police personnel rushed to the spot and took the injured to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

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The circumstances leading to the collision are not clear yet. Police are expected to examine the accident site and gather further information as part of the investigation. The exact cause of the crash, including whether any traffic or road-related factors contributed to it, has not been established so far.

The fatal accident has caused concern among residents in the Valanchery area. Further details regarding the condition of the injured woman and the circumstances surrounding the crash are awaited.

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