Delhi Assembly witnessed a major uproar after Speaker Vijender Gupta ordered marshals to remove eight AAP MLAs demanding a discussion on an alleged ₹22,000 crore rice scam. BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa rejected the allegations and accused MLA Kuldeep Kumar of throwing rice at officials and members. AAP also raised concerns over voter list revisions.

The Delhi Assembly witnessed a major uproar today after Speaker Vijender Gupta ordered marshals to remove eight opposition MLAs from the House. The AAP MLAs were demanding an immediate discussion on an alleged major scam involving the distribution of subsidised food grains. The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged a ₹22,000 crore rice scam in Delhi.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa Statement: BJP Defends Government, Calls Allegations Baseless

Delhi Minister and BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa defended the government and rejected the allegations. He criticised the opposition's conduct and called it "wrong."

Delhi Vidhan Sabha Uproar: Sirsa Hits Back Over Rice-Throwing Allegation

Criticising the commotion in the Assembly, Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that an MLA, Kuldeep Kumar, threw rice at officials and members. He called the act completely wrong and unacceptable and said it amounted to insulting the House.

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AAP Allegation: Saurabh Bhardwaj Alleges Rs 22,000 Crore Rice Scam

On Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party Delhi president Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged a ₹22,000 crore scam in the distribution of subsidised rice meant for the poor in the capital.

Bhardwaj alleged that a corporation from Assam and the Delhi government had formally requested heavily subsidised rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

He claimed that 31,000 metric tonnes of rice was being demanded every week for distribution among Delhi's poor. According to Bhardwaj, there was a plan to divert the subsidised grain on a large scale under this arrangement.

Saurabh Bhardwaj X Post: Serious Allegations Shared On Social Media

In a post on X, Saurabh Bhardwaj wrote that the alleged ₹22,000 crore scam was planned through a formal request by an Assam-based corporation and the Delhi government to obtain heavily subsidised rice from FCI.

He claimed that 31,000 metric tonnes of rice was sought every week for distribution among Delhi's poor.

Bhardwaj further alleged that the arrangement would result in a scam worth ₹143 crore every week. He claimed that the plan was intended to run for three years, taking the total alleged scam to ₹22,000 crore.

He also alleged that the subsidised rice never reached a single poor person and was instead sold to a private company in Haryana at a large profit.

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Delhi Voter List Revision: AAP Raises Concerns Over Electoral Rolls

Earlier on Thursday, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar met Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar. They raised concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.

The AAP leaders alleged that the names of several genuine voters were being wrongly removed from the electoral rolls.

Delhi Electoral Roll Controversy: Questions Raised Over Voters In Villages And JJ Clusters

After the meeting, Bhardwaj claimed that a large number of genuine voters in Delhi, particularly those living in villages and JJ clusters, had not yet received enumeration forms.

He also alleged that the names of several genuine voters were being wrongly removed from the electoral rolls by marking them as "shifted."