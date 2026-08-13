Suramya told her family she was going to Kodungallur but got off the bus at Paravur after her friend Shibin called. He then picked her up and took her to his house, where the incident happened.

Kochi: A 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her male friend in Vadakkan Paravur. The victim has been identified as Suramya P.S., a resident of Purathupara house near NAD Kavala in Aluva's Edathala area.

Interestingly, Suramya was a Twenty20 party candidate for Ward 7 of the Edathala Panchayat in the last panchayat elections. The Vadakkekara police have taken her friend, 34-year-old Shibin from Thurithippuram, into custody in connection with the incident. Police said the murder was the result of a long-standing dispute between the two, who had been in a relationship for six years.

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Shibin reportedly confessed to the police that he killed Suramya in a fit of rage because she wanted to end their relationship. According to the details, Suramya had left her home in Aluva, telling her family she was going to Kodungallur. On the way, Shibin called her and asked her to get off the bus at Paravur. He then picked her up on his bike and took her to his house in Vadakkekara Muravan Thuruthu.

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Around 10 AM, while they were at his house discussing their breakup, Shibin suddenly attacked Suramya with a kitchen knife. She was severely injured in the attack and was immediately rushed to the Paravur Taluk Hospital, but doctors could not save her life. Sources say the two had argued about their breakup several times before.

Suramya was the daughter of Sabitha and Sasikumar. She has a brother named Sooraj.