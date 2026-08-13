A man in Nooranad has been arrested for trying to murder his friend. Police said he attacked the woman because he was angry that she wasn't taking his calls. The woman is now in a serious condition at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Nooranad: Police have arrested a man for trying to murder his female friend, apparently because he was furious that she did not answer his phone calls. The accused has been identified as Sarath, a resident of Shobha Bhavanam in Chingoli village, Karthikappally taluk.

The incident happened around 10 pm on August 11. According to the police, Sarath was angry with the woman for not taking his calls and decided to kill her. He trespassed into her house and found her talking on the phone in the front yard. He then attacked her with a machete, striking her on the head.

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The woman suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. A police team from Nooranad, led by ISHO Shyam Murali, arrested Sarath. He has since been produced before the court.

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