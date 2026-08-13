The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Karunya Plus KN-636 draw held on August 13, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, among other rewards.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Karunya Plus KN-636 draw held on Thursday, August 13. With thousands of players across the state waiting for the draw, the main prize is ₹1 crore, along with various additional cash incentives.

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The main highlight of the Karunya Plus KN-636 draw is its top prize of ₹1 crore. Participants should carefully match their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-636 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - PN 809878

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - PN 809878

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - PW 864399

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - PW 464277

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 0315, 0743, 1169, 1948, 3863, 4616, 5383, 5486, 5751, 6573, 6634, 7273, 8111, 8457, 8596, 9290, 9305, 9329, 9500

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 8392, 4623, 0057, 8372, 0152

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 1896, 3796, 8319, 7326, 2538, 6391, 3381, 9936, 5591, 2928, 9932, 5797, 5740, 3958, 7114, 6838, 7665

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0207, 0219, 0523, 0569, 0805, 0879, 1083, 1091, 1289, 1294, 1478, 1691, 1939, 1945, 1990, 2055, 2073, 2087, 2293, 2353, 2652, 2703, 2927, 2939, 3166, 3182, 3502, 3609, 3637, 3655, 4052, 4172, 4252, 4301, 4305, 4404, 4525, 4539, 4620, 4795, 4907, 5000, 5381, 5427, 5643, 5681, 5921, 5955, 6198, 6343, 6344, 6557, 6759, 6770, 6817, 7178, 7277, 7374, 7576, 7631, 7636, 7864, 7961, 8002, 8143, 8527, 8784, 8802, 8887, 8953, 9102, 9205, 9364, 9398, 9790, 9978

8th Prize: ₹200 - 0120, 0184, 0345, 0744, 0791, 1001, 1027, 1060, 1117, 1224, 1227, 1431, 1562, 1575, 1706, 1859, 1869, 1965, 2029, 2030, 2107, 2170, 2484, 2695, 2926, 3094, 3358, 3808, 3846, 3947, 4042, 4123, 4229, 4436, 4670, 4682, 4790, 4883, 4958, 4981, 5146, 5292, 5307, 5313, 5449, 5489, 5573, 5609, 5708, 5826, 5938, 6041, 6142, 6205, 6260, 6481, 6567, 6776, 6814, 6921, 6969, 7109, 7194, 7400, 7545, 7812, 7943, 8542, 8600, 8737, 8787, 8868, 8909, 9000, 9207, 9245, 9328, 9363, 9505, 9543, 9671, 9822, 9842, 9851

9th Prize: ₹100 - 7296, 6530, 5513, 7510, 3146, 6580, 6371, 4439, 9405, 6525, 0835, 3029, 3725, 9109, 7071, 0018, 9048, 5249, 7463, 9656, 8989, 6734, 0217, 1383, 8294, 6630, 8545, 3177, 5688, 2878, 4512, 9194, 1058, 1221, 5636, 1142, 1646, 8772, 3357, 3210, 9204, 7005, 2292, 9950, 5858, 5428, 4422, 0458, 2599, 5536, 4035, 2096, 0396, 4242, 3442, 9537, 3257, 8151, 3628, 4213, 7418, 1724, 6633, 1565, 7538, 6784, 8271, 8853, 6415, 7060, 5739, 0697, 6551, 5237, 0308, 4401, 3673, 1337, 6707, 6490, 1507, 4591, 6820, 1999, 1933, 4250, 9355, 3028, 3836, 5957

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

To claim the prize, winners need to produce the original winning ticket, along with identity proof and other required documents, at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.

Winners are advised to sign the back of the ticket promptly and file their claim within the prescribed deadline.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus (KN-636) Result Today (August 13): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

Lottery players can verify their ticket numbers through:

- Kerala State Lotteries Department's official website

- Official Kerala Lottery Result Gazette

- Official publications of lottery results

- Licensed lottery merchants

Winners are recommended to cross-check their tickets with the official results before claiming any prizes.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. The website does not support or promote gambling.