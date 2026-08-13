The Kerala High Court has called the organ trade racket using fake documents a 'serious crime against humanity'. The court pointed out that these rackets exploit poor people and destroy public trust in the legal organ donation system.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has made some very strong observations, calling the illegal organ trade using fake documents a 'serious crime against humanity and society'. The court said that these rackets are preying on the financial troubles of vulnerable people, and this simply cannot be allowed.

It also pointed out that such activities are destroying the public's faith in the legal process of organ donation. These remarks came as the court rejected the bail application of Mohammed Najeeb Kallattra, the main accused in an organ trafficking case centered in Kochi.

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The court made it clear that bail cannot be granted because there is strong evidence against him, including audio clips of him allegedly arranging for fake documents for the organ trade. Mohammed Najeeb has been in police custody since May 8, following a case filed by the Kunnathunad police. After the police case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also started its own investigation into hospitals connected to the organ transplant case.

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