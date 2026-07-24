Police in Nedumbassery arrested two men, including the homeowner, for allegedly running a ganja-selling operation from a house. The accused reportedly kept several dogs around the property to intimidate people and hide their illegal activities. The police uncovered the drug racket and took action against those involved in the suspected business.

Kochi: Police have arrested two men in Nedumbassery who were allegedly running a ganja business under the guise of raising dogs in a house. The arrested men are Sreekanth (38), a native of Palayakkappilly, and Aboobacker (30), from Vengola Nedumthodu. Police also recovered a small amount of ganja from them.

The raid happened on Thursday afternoon after locals complained. A police team, along with professional dog catchers, went to inspect the house. According to the police, both men were intoxicated during the raid.

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Inside the house, there were three aggressive, foreign-breed dogs. When the police team arrived, the men tried to stop them by unleashing the dogs. However, the dog catchers managed to bring the animals under control.

The property is Sreekanth's old ancestral house, and nobody else lives there. Locals said the dogs had become a major nuisance in the area and would often bark and lunge at people passing by. It's also alleged that the men were keeping the dogs without a proper license from the panchayat.

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