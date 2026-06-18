The man accused of murdering an Anganwadi helper in Gavi has confessed to the crime, police said. The accused, Vinod Kumar, who belongs to a tribal community, was arrested by the Vandiperiyar police on suspicion. The full details of the murder came out only after he was questioned at length.

The man accused of murdering an Anganwadi helper in Gavi has confessed to the crime, the police have confirmed. The accused, identified as Vinod Kumar, belongs to a tribal community. He was taken into custody by the Vandiperiyar police on suspicion, and the whole story unravelled during a detailed interrogation.

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He admitted to the police that he raped the woman and then strangled her to death.

According to the police, the accused was living secretly in a temporary shed in the forest near the road that connects Gavi to the Meenar area. From this hideout, he would watch the woman who regularly used this road to go to work and come back. This morning, he attacked her at a spot about a kilometre away from the main area. Police say he pushed the woman down and attacked her.

Investigations also revealed that he used to regularly harass this woman. Meanwhile, a girl who appears to be around 13 years old was also found with the accused. The police are now investigating this matter as well.