A tragedy was averted in Kerala's Malappuram district after the alertness and swift action of a private bus crew saved the life of a toddler who was found sitting in the middle of a busy roadway on Wednesday morning.

A tragedy was averted in Kerala's Malappuram district after the alertness and swift action of a private bus crew saved the life of a toddler who was found sitting in the middle of a busy roadway on Wednesday morning. The incident unfolded around 8.30 am on the Olavattur-Farook PWD Road near Kinarpadi in Pulikkal, close to Kondotty. A Safa Marwa bus travelling from Olavattur to Farook was passing through the stretch when driver Ramachandran noticed a child sitting alone on the road.

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Despite light rain and poor visibility on the curved stretch, Ramachandran, a native of Palapparambu in Valiyaparamba, quickly spotted the toddler and immediately slammed the brakes, bringing the bus to a safe halt before any accident.

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Acting without hesitation, conductor Navas Ali of Alakkapparambu rushed out of the bus, picked up the child and ensured she was safely reunited with her family.

The infant, the daughter of Ramees and less than a year old, had reportedly crawled out of her home unnoticed and somehow made her way onto the road.

The stretch is known for frequent accidents, and just two months ago, a child from Thonikkal Para in Olavattur lost their life after a mini-lorry collided with a motorcycle on the same curve.

The bus driver and conductor drew praise from the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), which commended the duo for their life-saving intervention.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the department reminded motorists of the importance of remaining vigilant on the roads.

“Expect the unexpected" is a mindset that drivers must maintain at all times. We congratulate Ramachandran and Navas for their timely intervention in stopping the bus and saving the life of the infant without causing any further accidents,” the MVD said.