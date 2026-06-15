A man shared a video online from Bihar’s Patliputra Junction, claiming that a massive crowd prevented him, his wife and their one-year-old child from boarding the Seemanchal Express despite holding confirmed AC tickets.

A man shared a video online from Bihar’s Patliputra Junction, claiming that a massive crowd prevented him, his wife and their one-year-old child from boarding the Seemanchal Express despite holding confirmed AC tickets. The incident revolves around Train No. 12488 Seemanchal Express. The video, shared on X by user Rahul Kumar Pandey, shows chaotic and tightly packed scenes at the platform, with passengers swarming around the train doors and blocking access to designated coaches.

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Pandey alleged that even with confirmed AC 2 Tier tickets, the highest class on the train, his family was left stranded on the platform.

"Despite having confirmed AC 2 Tier tickets, my family and I were unable to board. Hundreds of students had occupied the entrances, the doors of A2 coach were not opened, and there was complete chaos on the platform," he wrote.

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The situation reportedly escalated as the crowd thickened, leaving little to no room for movement or access to the coach doors.

"We were travelling with our 1-year-old baby, who was crying throughout the ordeal," Pandey said, adding that there was "no effective assistance from RPF or railway staff despite the situation being clearly out of control."

The visuals show dense crowd surrounding the train as it remains stationed at the platform. According to Pandey, the congestion was so severe that even genuine ticket holders were unable to reach their reserved coaches.

Expressing frustration over the system, he questioned the very value of reserved travel.

“What is the purpose of paying for a confirmed AC ticket if passengers cannot even enter their coach?”

Pandey also demanded accountability and a full refund, stating that his family had arrived on time but still missed the journey due to mismanagement at the station.

The issue soon gained traction with railway authorities. Railway Seva responded to the post and escalated the matter to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Danapur. The DRM office also acknowledged the complaint on X, confirming that the incident is under review.

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