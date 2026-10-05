Chalakudy Police arrested a man for allegedly getting his friend drunk at a local lodge before fleeing with his gold chain and Apple iPhone. Police took action after the victim reported the theft following the incident.

Thrissur: Chalakudy police arrested a man for getting his friend drunk at a lodge and stealing his gold chain and Apple iPhone. The accused is 47-year-old Libin Benny from Muvattupuzha.

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The incident happened last Saturday night at Kokkat Lodge on the KSRTC Road in Chalakudy. The victim, Shaiju from Kuttikad Punneliparambil, works as a home nurse in Thrissur. Shaiju and the accused met in Thiruvananthapuram a few months ago. They kept in touch over the phone after that. The accused knew beforehand that Shaiju was coming home on the day of the incident.

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Libin waited for Shaiju at the Chalakudy KSRTC stand. He then took Shaiju to the lodge room. Both of them had drinks together. Once Shaiju passed out from the alcohol, Libin put him on the bed. He then stole Shaiju's 1.5 pavan gold chain, his Apple iPhone, and Rs 400 from his pocket before running away. Police caught the accused from a lodge in Muvattupuzha after Shaiju filed a complaint. Police officers said that Libin already has several criminal cases against him, including a murder case, registered across Kunnathunad, Idukki, and Kulamavu police stations.