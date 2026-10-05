A 51-year-old man lost his life after a car hit him on the National Highway. The accident took place when he was crossing the road at Koprakalam in Thalikulam. The victim was Santhosh, a resident of Triveni in Thalikulam.

Thrissur: A middle-aged man died after a speeding car hit him on the National Highway. He was crossing the road at Koprakalam in Thalikulam when the accident took place. The victim was Santhosh (51). He belonged to the Tharayil house in Triveni, Thalikulam. The incident happened around 9:15 PM on Sunday.

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Santhosh was crossing NH 66 from the west side. A car coming from the Kodungallur direction hit him directly. Miracle Ambulance workers quickly rushed a severely injured Santhosh to a private emergency hospital in Valapad. However, doctors could not save his life. Valapad police have started the legal formalities. This spot is turning into a death trap. This is the third fatal accident here in just the last three and a half months.

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