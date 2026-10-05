Pandalam police have arrested four men for kidnapping and brutally beating a youth from Thumbamon. The gang accused the victim of misbehaving with the main suspect's wife. They tortured him for hours, beat him with weapons, and even injected water-filled syringes into his body. Police caught the suspects after a dramatic chase.

Pathanamthitta: Police have arrested four men for kidnapping and brutally torturing a youth in Thumbamon, Pathanamthitta. The gang attacked the young man because he allegedly misbehaved with the wife of one of the gang members. The attackers beat him mercilessly with deadly weapons and injected water-filled syringes into his body. Pandalam police caught the suspects after a dramatic search, even pulling one of them out from the attic of a house where he was hiding.

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Police arrested Jomon Mathew, a resident of Prakkanam, right from the attic where he took shelter. Deepak Joy, a resident of Elavumthitta, is the main accused in this case. Saju from Prakkanam and Abhijith from Elavumthitta are the other gang members involved. The gang kidnapped the Thumbamon youth on the 26th of last month. The main accused, Deepak, was in jail at the time, and the gang claimed the victim spoke badly to Deepak's wife. The gang took the youth to Deepak's house and tortured him for hours. According to the victim's statement, they beat him with dangerous weapons and injected him with water-filled syringes. Police are now checking if more people are involved in this kidnapping gang.

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