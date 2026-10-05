A viral video shows a car crash on Pala-Thodupuzha road after the driver fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle is seen hitting the compound wall and overturning into the backyard. The occupants, returning from Malarikkal in Kottayam, escaped with minor injuries.

A car crashed into a house near the Pala-Thodupuzha road in Keralam at around 5 pm on Sunday after the driver allegedly lost control. CCTV footage has now surfaced, showing the car hitting the compound wall before overturning into the backyard. The incident took place at Ajith's residence. The car rammed into the wall, broke through the compound and ended up overturned inside the property. The occupants miraculously escaped with minor injuries.

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Driver reportedly fell asleep

According to reports, the car was owned by people from Muthalakodam who were returning from Malarikkal in Kottayam when the crash occurred. The driver reportedly fell asleep while driving, causing the car to veer off the road and hit the house.

The CCTV footage has drawn attention online, with viewers commenting on the speed of the car and the damage caused to the wall. Some also pointed to the risk faced by people walking compound walls.

One comment questioned why the driver was travelling fast on a wet road, while another joked that the gate pillar needed a “root canal treatment”. Others urged drivers to be careful on wet roads, where losing control can lead to accidents.