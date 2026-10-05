An 80-year-old woman died after a wild elephant attacked her on her way to work. She slipped while trying to run away, and the elephant threw her with its trunk. Locals are angry because authorities have ignored the growing elephant menace in the area.

A shocking incident took place in Ummannoor, Kadassery, under the Pathanapuram area of Kollam. Rajamma, an 80-year-old MGNREGA worker from Kadassery, lost her life in a brutal wild elephant attack.

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The tragedy happened in the morning. The workers had just taken their attendance photo and were walking together to their work site when they suddenly spotted a wild elephant. Everyone panicked and ran in different directions. Unfortunately, Rajamma slipped and fell to the ground. Jaya, a co-worker who was right there, told Asianet News that the elephant picked Rajamma up with its trunk and threw her.

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This village sits right next to the forest area. Locals say that wild elephant attacks have become a huge problem here lately. The workers are very upset and complained that officials have done absolutely nothing even after getting multiple complaints.