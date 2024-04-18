Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Thrissur Pooram on April 19: Everything you should know about India's largest temple festival

    Thrissur Pooram is one of the most famous and spectacular festivals celebrated in the city of Thrissur, Kerala, India. It is an annual Hindu temple festival that typically falls in the Malayalam month of Medam (April-May) according to the lunar calendar.
     

    Thrissur Pooram on April 19: Everything you should know about India's largest temple festival anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

    Thrissur Pooram, an annual temple festival held at the Vadakkunnathan Temple in Thrissur during the Malayalam month of Medam (April-May), is one of the oldest and most renowned festivals in Kerala. This year, the festival will be observed on April 19. Regarded as the largest and most famous Pooram in India, it was conceptualized by Sakthan Thampuran, the Maharaja of Cochin (1790–1805). Thampuran orchestrated the festival with the participation of ten temples, including Paramekkavu, Thiruvambadi, Kanimangalam, Karamucku, Laloor, Choorakottukara, Panamukkampally, Ayyanthole, Chembukkavu, and Neythilakavu.

    Pooram Location: 

    For over two centuries, the Pooram has been hosted at the Vadakkumnatha Temple, one of Thrissur's oldest temples. Situated in the city center, it is conveniently reachable by train and bus. The main venue for the festivities is the Thekkinkadu Maidan (Thekkinkadu Ground), which encircles the temple.

    Thrissur Pooram on April 19: Everything you should know about India's largest temple festival anr

    What takes place at the Pooram?

    The festival is characterized by a friendly rivalry between the Paramekkavu Bhagavathi Temple and the Thiruvambadi Sri Krishna Temple, located near the Vadakkumnatha Temple. These temples compete to surpass each other in various aspects, including the grand procession of elephants, percussion performances, fireworks, and the colorful display of umbrellas on elephants, known as the kudamattam ceremony. While Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi take the lead in the festivities, numerous smaller temples in the vicinity also contribute with processions, rituals, and cultural events.

    Main events on Pooram Day:

    The Pooram Day festivities on April 19 commence with 'Khadaka Poorangal' at 6 am, signaling the arrival of processions from subsidiary temples. This is succeeded by the traditional percussion ensemble performance known as 'Madhathil Varavu' at 11 am.

    At 2 pm, an ensemble of percussion artists presents the 'Ilanjithara Melam' on the courtyard of the Vadakkumnatha Temple, beneath the Ilanji, or bullet wood, tree. Known as pandi melam, this two-and-a-half-hour performance is based on a seven-beat taal. It is a unique feature of Thrissur Pooram, as pandi melam is typically performed outside temple precincts.

    Following the Ilanjithara Melam, the vibrant and lively Kudamattam ceremony takes place. The Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi groups enter the temple and engage in a spirited exchange of elaborately decorated umbrellas atop elephants against the backdrop of the melam. The Kudamattam is a captivating spectacle for all those in attendance.

    Another highlight of Pooram is the parades of lavishly decorated majestic elephants, drawing elephant enthusiasts from across the state to witness the grand procession. The Devaswom Board, in collaboration with a committee of elephant experts, meticulously selects the elephants that will participate in the Pooram festivities.

    Thrissur Pooram on April 19: Everything you should know about India's largest temple festival anr

    Thrissur Pooram is incomplete without its extraordinary and magnificent fireworks display at the Thekkinkadu Maidanam. Both groups compete to deliver the most spectacular show, featuring four major fireworks, including the main pyrotechnics in the early morning hours. Some enthusiasts stay up all night to fully experience the grandeur of the fireworks.

    Conclusion of Pooram:

    On the seventh and final day, known as Pakal Pooram, the festival concludes with the farewell ceremony, or Upacharam Cholli Piriyal, where idols are returned to their respective temples. The festivities culminate with the Pakal Vedikettu, a final pyrotechnic display.




     


     

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 1:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thrissur Pooram 2024: Neithala Kavilamma Thekke Gopura Nada opens marking official start of Pooram anr

    Thrissur Pooram 2024: Neithala Kavilamma Thekke Gopura Nada opens marking official start of Pooram

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pinarayi Vijayan unappointed working president of BJP, says Telangana CM in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pinarayi Vijayan unappointed working president of BJP, says Telangana CM in Kerala

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-518 April 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-518 April 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Govt ends contract with Kerala Vision for failing to give half of 14000 K-FON connections in 10 months anr

    Kerala Govt ends contract with Kerala Vision for failing to give half of 14000 K-FON connections in 10 months

    Kerala: Bird flu outbreak in Alappuzha; Mass culling of ducks soon anr

    Kerala: Bird flu outbreak in Alappuzha; Mass culling of ducks soon

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla files FIR against woman claiming to be his second wife RKK

    Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla files FIR against woman claiming to be his second wife

    Singapore Changi no longer at top spot Is India in the list Check full list of world's top 20 airports for 2024 gcw

    Singapore's Changi no longer at top spot, Is India in the list? Check full list of world's top 20 airports

    Wrestlers sexual harassment case: Court defers framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh gcw

    'Not in India at time of incident': Ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan to court in sexual harassment case

    Telangana Mob vandalizes missionary school in Mancherial after dispute over saffron attire (WATCH) AJR

    Telangana: Mob vandalizes missionary school in Mancherial after dispute over saffron attire (WATCH)

    Dubai Floods: Drone footage reveals scores of submerged cars amidst historic rainfall (WATCH) snt

    Dubai Floods: Drone footage reveals scores of submerged cars amidst historic rainfall (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon