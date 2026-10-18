The man kidnapped the minor girl on his bike and raped her at a house in Maranalloor. He also tried to assault her at a lonely spot in Malayinkeezhu. The Malayinkeezhu police arrested him based on a complaint from the girl's parents.

Thiruvananthapuram: A local court has sentenced a 27-year-old man to 13 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl. The Kattakkada Fast Track POCSO Court Judge V. Vinod handed down the sentence to Gokul, a resident of Mukkampalamoodu in Moongode, Vilappil. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on him. The judge ordered that the fine amount must go to the survivor. If he fails to pay the fine, Gokul will have to serve an extra five months in jail.

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The shocking incident took place on September 5, 2022. Gokul kidnapped the minor girl on his bike and took her to a house in Maranalloor. He raped her there. Later, he also tried to sexually assault her at an isolated spot in Malayinkeezhu. The girl's parents soon found out and filed a complaint with the Malayinkeezhu police. The cops swung into action and arrested the accused.

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Public Prosecutor Adv. D.R. Pramod argued the case for the prosecution. The then Malayinkeezhu Police Inspector T.V. Shibu investigated the case and filed the charge sheet. During the trial, the court examined 26 witnesses. The prosecution also produced 46 documents and seven pieces of evidence to prove the crime.