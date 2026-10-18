A 64-year-old man lost his life after he got stuck on a palm tree while collecting ice apples in Palakkad's Ottapalam. The deceased, identified as Rajan from Palappuram, was brought down by the fire force but could not be saved.

Palakkad: A routine morning turned tragic for a 64-year-old man in Ottapalam after he got stuck on a palm tree and passed away. The deceased is Rajan, a resident of Chathan Plakkil in Pallarmangalam, Palappuram. He had climbed the tree to collect ice apples. The fire force team reached the spot and brought him down, but he had already lost his life.

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The incident happened at the residential compound of Mattampattakkattil Raman, located near the old post in Palappuram. Rajan climbed the 60-foot-tall palm tree around 7 am. The fire and rescue personnel carried out a risky operation to bring him down to the ground. However, he was declared dead by then. Officials suspect that a sudden heart attack caused his death while he was up on the tree.

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