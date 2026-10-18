The owner had installed a temporary front door to keep stray dogs away. However, thieves allegedly broke it to enter the under-construction house and steal electric wires worth lakhs, raising concerns over security at construction sites.

Chethallur: Thieves allegedly stole electric wires worth lakhs of rupees from an under-construction house in Chethallur, Palakkad. The incident took place at the house of Kalarikkal Sudhakaran, located at Nalakathumppuram in Kodakkad, Thachanattukara.

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Sudhakaran visited the construction site in the morning to water the concrete. During his visit, he noticed that the electrical wires had been cut and discovered the theft. According to him, he had installed a temporary front door at the house to prevent stray dogs from entering the premises. However, the thieves allegedly broke the makeshift door to gain access to the building and carry out the theft.

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The incident reportedly occurred just after workers had completed the main electrical wiring. The next stage of the work involved installing switches and lights. The theft has now disrupted the ongoing construction work and caused a significant financial loss to the house owner. Sudhakaran estimated that the stolen electrical wires alone were worth approximately Rs 1 lakh. The loss is particularly concerning as the materials had been purchased for the electrical installation work, which was nearing completion.

The incident has highlighted the security concerns faced by owners of properties under construction, where valuable materials and equipment are often stored before installation. Temporary doors and incomplete structures can leave such sites vulnerable to theft. Further details regarding a police complaint or investigation were not immediately available.