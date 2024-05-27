Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Thiruvananthapuram Mayor-KSRTC driver row: Cops recreate scene over 'lewd gesture' plaint by Mayor

    As part of the ongoing probe into Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran and KSRTC driver Yadhu's conflict on the road, the Museum police recreated the scene on Sunday (May 26) night to verify the 'lewd gesture' complaint by the Mayor.

    Thiruvananthapuram Mayor-KSRTC driver row: Cops recreate scene over 'lewd gesture' plaint by Mayor
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 27, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Museum police recreated the incident on Sunday (May 26) night as part of their investigation into Mayor Arya Rajendran's allegation that KSRTC driver H L Yadhu made lewd gestures towards her while driving. Using a bus and a car, the police meticulously recreated every scene from Pattom Plamoodu to PMG. The police claimed to have evidence that supported the mayor's accusation.

    Also Read: Thiruvananthapuram Mayor-KSRTC driver row: Police interrogate conductor over missing memory card from bus

    According to the police report, those in the back seat of the car can witness the driver making an inappropriate gesture. For their investigation, the police selected the precise moment the incident is said to have happened.

    Mayor Arya Rajendran had previously submitted a confidential statement concerning the complaint against Yadhu to the Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court 12.

    On April 27, a confrontation ensued involving the mayor, her husband Balussery MLA Sachin Dev, and KSRTC driver Yadhu. The couple accused the driver of making inappropriate gestures when their private vehicle passed the bus, but Yadhu denied the allegations. He asserted that the mayor and her husband harassed him and disrupted his official duties. Additionally, the memory card from the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) inside the bus went missing shortly after the incident.

    A case was also registered against Mayor Arya Rajendran and her husband in the incident, There are serious allegations against both of them in the FIR. The FIR reiterated the allegations outlined in Yadu's complaint. It states that the accused exerted influence to destroy the memory card of the bus's CCTV camera and that MLA Sachin Dev trespassed onto the bus, using abusive language. 

    Also Read: CCTV offers clues in Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran's spat on road with KSRTC driver

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
