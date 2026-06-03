A KSRTC driver in Malappuram was seriously injured after a stray dog, which was hiding under his bus, suddenly attacked him. He has been admitted to a hospital.

In a shocking incident in Malappuram, a stray dog attacked a KSRTC driver at the district depot. The temporary driver, Ajmal Babu, was getting ready for the first trip of the day to Kozhikode at 7:40 AM. He suffered serious injuries in the attack.

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The incident happened when Ajmal Babu collected the log sheet and went to open the bus door. A dog that was hiding under the bus suddenly jumped out and attacked him. His colleagues immediately rushed him to the Malappuram Taluk Hospital. The dog bit him deeply and even tore his clothes. Doctors at the hospital have given him the necessary anti-rabies injections.

This 7:40 AM service is a crucial one, as many teachers and regular commuters depend on it to get to Kozhikode for work. Since the driver was injured, the entire service had to be cancelled. This left many passengers, who were waiting at the bus stand, in a tough spot during the morning rush hour.

Depot employees have been complaining that the stray dog problem in the area has gotten much worse. They said that just a few days ago, a female passenger was bitten inside the depot, and another driver was attacked near a tea stall right next to it. The number of stray dogs has increased alarmingly around the Kunnammal junction, which is a major intersection in the district headquarters.

The District Transport Officer stated that they have sent a letter to the Malappuram Municipality, asking them to find an urgent solution to the stray dog menace. In the meantime, all staff have been strictly instructed to be extremely cautious and have been told not to feed the dogs on the depot premises.