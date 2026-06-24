A one-day-old elephant calf, abandoned by its herd, was rescued by the Kerala Forest Department. Named Maya by Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh, her incredible recovery at the Abhayaranyam Elephant Rehabilitation Center has gone viral, highlighting a major victory for conservation.

A video of a one-day-old elephant baby abandoned by its herd was posted on social media by Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh. The baby'sincredible recovery after being saved in Kerala has gone viral.

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In his post, Singh detailed the elephant calf's challenging road to recovery and called her survival nothing short of amazing. The calf was discovered abandoned soon after birth, but the Kerala Forest Department saved it and took it to the Abhayaranyam Elephant Rehabilitation Center.

Singh claimed that despite the devoted efforts of forest officials and doctors, the young elephant faced tremendous obstacles and needed 40 days to stand on her own two feet.

In the post's description, Singh said, "I named her Maya because her survival is truly miraculous - a testament to resilience, care, and compassion."

During his visit to the rehabilitation facility, Singh was seen on camera giving Maya bananas and chatting with the teams that were working nonstop to help her recover. "Every life saved is a victory for conservation," Singh remarked, describing the time spent with the calf as very touching.

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Concluding his post, Singh wrote: “Spending time with Maya, feeding her, and interacting with the teams working tirelessly for her recovery was a deeply moving experience. Every life saved is a victory for conservation.”

Maya's recovery also highlights how prompt rescue and rehabilitation are critical to the survival of endangered elephants.