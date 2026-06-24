Actor Bala has won the lottery. He bought four Sthree Sakthi lottery tickets to help an elderly man while travelling to Ernakulam, and all four turned out to be winners. This isn't the first time for the family; his wife Kokila has also won the lottery in the past.

Actor Bala, a familiar face for everyone in Malayalam cinema, is having a lucky streak. Though not originally from Kerala, he has acted in many Malayalam films and is now living a happy life with his wife, Kokila. Bala is very active on social media, and his posts often get a lot of attention. Now, he's shared the exciting news that he has won the lottery, with Kokila right by his side.

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Luck found him through the Sthree Sakthi lottery, which he bought while on his way to Ernakulam.

Actor Bala Wins Sthree Sakthi lottery

Sharing the news, Bala said, "If you think good, good things will happen. We were on our way back to Ernakulam from our farmhouse. We saw a very elderly man selling lottery tickets. I was asked to buy some, so I did. But I told him one thing: 'I'm not buying this ticket to win the lottery, I'm buying it for you.' Even at his age, he was working hard to make a living. But you know what happened? Even though it's a small amount, all four tickets I bought won a prize! I'm so happy. That 'appuppan' (grandpa) told me, 'You will definitely win the lottery.' I had told him I wasn't buying it for the money, but so he could go and have a meal. It's a small amount, but we still won. It feels great. You need God's grace to win a lottery."

Interestingly, this isn't the first time luck has smiled on the couple. Kokila had also won the lottery before. Last year, she won ₹25,000 from the Karunya lottery. After that, she also won ₹100 from the Bhagyathara lottery. Bala had happily shared that news on social media as well, writing, “My luck is our luck.”