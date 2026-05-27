A viral video showing women gently calming stray dogs before rescue teams captured them for vaccination and sterilisation has won praise online. The clip shows volunteers lovingly petting the animals while workers carefully trap them using nets. Social media users appreciated the humane handling of the dogs.

A heartwarming video showing women gently calming stray dogs before a sterilisation and vaccination drive has gone viral on social media. The clip shows a group of volunteers working together to safely capture street dogs for medical treatment. While men carrying large nets move closer to catch the animals, women can be seen lovingly petting and comforting the dogs to keep them calm.

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Many users online praised the careful and soft handling of the stray animals during the rescue operation.

Women Calm Dogs Before Rescue Team Steps In

In the viral video, one girl is seen holding and caressing a stray dog while rescue workers quietly move in with a net from behind. The dog appears relaxed and trusting as the team safely captures it. There are other female volunteers too to help out.

Social media users said the women helped reduce panic among the dogs and made the process smoother and less stressful.

Several people appreciated the work of animal welfare volunteers and NGOs involved in feeding, vaccinating and sterilising stray dogs on city streets.

Social Media Flooded With Reactions

The video quickly gained attention online, with many users posting emotional and funny reactions. One user said the girl in the video deserved a Padma Award for the way she handled the animal.

Some viewers, however, expressed concern that the dogs could become scared of humans after being trapped in nets. Others defended the process, saying sterilisation and vaccination drives are necessary for both animal welfare and public safety.

Many users also praised animal welfare groups for carrying out such drives in a humane way.