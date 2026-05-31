A man in Pimpri Chinchwad survived a dramatic early morning attack by seven stray dogs, caught on CCTV. His escape reignites debate over stray menace and safety measures amid ongoing national controversy.

In Maharashtra’s Pimpri Chinchwad, a man endured a terrifying encounter with seven stray dogs while heading to work early Saturday morning. The incident, captured on CCTV around 5 am, shows the man walking through a dimly lit alley when the pack suddenly charged at him.

The dogs appeared intent on biting, forcing the man to leap behind a parked motorcycle for cover. As the animals persisted, he pushed the bike toward them in desperation. Though none of the dogs were hurt, the man sustained injuries during the struggle.

Neighbours Rush To Help

Residents nearby quickly emerged from their homes and managed to drive the dogs away. Yet, only minutes later, the pack returned to the same spot. This time, the man defended himself using a wooden board until the animals scattered.

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Officials later confirmed the man was injured in the attack. Locals have since demanded immediate action from the Municipal Corporation to curb the growing stray menace in the area.

The incident comes amid heightened national debate over rising dog bite cases and rabies-related deaths. Last year, the Supreme Court ordered that stray dogs in Delhi-NCR and adjoining regions be relocated to shelters due to increasing attacks. The ruling triggered widespread protests from animal rights groups.

Weeks later, the court revised its directive, stating that sterilised and immunised dogs must be released back into their original areas. However, the bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria clarified that dogs infected with rabies, suspected of infection, or showing aggressive behaviour would not be returned.

Under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules, municipal bodies are tasked with controlling stray populations through sterilisation and vaccination. The court also instructed authorities to designate specific feeding zones, warning that public feeding outside these areas would invite strict penalties.

Animal lovers were permitted to adopt stray dogs through the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, but the court stressed that once adopted, the animals must not be abandoned back on the streets.