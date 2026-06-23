Three people, including a Class 10 student, were killed and five others injured after a tipper lorry lost control and crashed into a bus stop at Nileshwaram in Kottarakkara. Several injured victims are undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals.

Three people, including a school student, were killed and five others injured after a tipper lorry lost control and crashed into a bus stop in Kottarakkara on Monday. The accident occurred when the lorry reportedly veered off the road and ploughed into people waiting at the bus stop before overturning. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched an operation to free those trapped beneath the vehicle.

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Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as Harilal (54) of Kudavattur, Parthip, a Class 10 student of Carmel School, and Ajayakumar (45), a resident of Mukkoni Mukku in Nileshwaram.

The accident has sent shockwaves through the local community, particularly because one of the victims was a school student.

Five Injured, Several Undergoing Treatment

Five people rescued from the accident site are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

The injured have been identified as Kushal (15), Rishabh Boban (15), Navaneeth (13) and Jibi Mol (15), all of whom were at the bus stop when the accident occurred. The driver of the tipper lorry, Nizam from Chavara, also sustained injuries.

According to reports, two of the injured are receiving treatment at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital, one has been admitted to Gokulam Medical College Hospital, and two others are undergoing treatment at Medicity Hospital.

Reports indicate that some of the injured sustained serious injuries. Rishabh and Kushal are among those admitted to Medicity Hospital, with one of them reportedly on ventilator support.

Lorry Lost Control and Crashed Into Bus Stop

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred when the tipper lorry lost control near Nileshwaram and crashed into a bus stop where several people were waiting.

The vehicle subsequently overturned, trapping several people, including children, beneath it. Rescue personnel, assisted by local residents, launched an immediate operation and managed to pull eight people from the wreckage.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances that led to the accident.