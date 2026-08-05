In a tragic incident in Attingal, a school bus driver suffered a heart attack while driving. The bus went out of control and crashed into a building. The driver, Muraleedharan, passed away.

Thiruvananthapuram: A tragic incident unfolded in Attingal after a school bus driver suffered a massive heart attack while behind the wheel, leading to a sudden accident. The driver, identified as Muraleedharan, reportedly lost control of the vehicle moments after the medical emergency struck. The bus veered off course and crashed into a nearby building, causing panic among those present at the scene.

Locals and passersby rushed to help immediately after the crash and quickly shifted Muraleedharan to a nearby hospital. Despite their efforts and prompt medical attention, doctors were unable to save him. His sudden demise has left the local community in shock.

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At the time of the incident, a few schoolchildren were on board the bus. Two children sustained injuries in the accident, but fortunately, their condition is said to be stable, with only minor injuries reported. They were given medical care and are recovering.

The incident has raised concerns about driver health and safety measures, especially in school transportation, as such unforeseen medical emergencies can pose serious risks to passengers.

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