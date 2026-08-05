A dance teacher from Malappuram, Dhanalakshmi, was found strangled to death in a hotel room in Cheruthuruthy. Police say her friend, Vigeesh, killed her after she pressured him to marry her.

Thrissur: A woman has been strangled to death inside a hotel room in Cheruthuruthy. The victim has been identified as Dhanalakshmi, a dance teacher from Malappuram. Her friend, Vigeesh, allegedly murdered her after she insisted that he marry her. Both Dhanalakshmi and Vigeesh are from Malappuram and had been in a relationship for a long time.

The two had checked into a room at Hanna Residency in Cheruthuruthy last night. According to the police, the murder happened during an argument that broke out between them. Dhanalakshmi, who was 55, reportedly asked Vigeesh to marry her. When he refused, it led to a heated fight. Vigeesh then allegedly strangled her to death.

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After the crime, Vigeesh locked the room and fled. He went to Malappuram and first confessed to his sister. He then went and surrendered at the Thenhipalam police station. The Thenhipalam police alerted their counterparts in Cheruthuruthy, who then went to the hotel and found Dhanalakshmi's body in the room. It has come to light that Dhanalakshmi was married and was a mother of two. Her body has been moved to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

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