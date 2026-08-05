The High Court has ordered police to immediately file the chargesheet in the shocking case of a toddler's murder by his stepfather in Nedumangad. A bench led by the Chief Justice gave the order while hearing a case it had taken up on its own.

Thiruvananthapuram: The High Court has ordered the police to file the chargesheet right away in the horrifying case where a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, Arshid, was allegedly killed by his stepfather in Nedumangad. A bench that included the Chief Justice gave this strong direction while hearing a case the court had taken up on its own initiative.

The government explained to the court that the delay was because they were still waiting for the forensic test results. Meanwhile, the court also threw out a request from the Child Protection Officer to be included as a party in the case.

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The little boy died on May 21 after being brutally tortured by his stepfather, Ashkar. The autopsy report was shocking—it revealed that the child had 91 injuries on his tiny body. Investigators also found that the Child Protection Unit had failed in its duty. They knew about the child's injuries but didn't report the matter properly or on time.

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