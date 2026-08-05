One of the main accused in the horrific gang rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Palakkad has been arrested after being on the run for six years. The accused, who are all part of a begging mafia, had jumped bail and disappeared.

Palakkad: A man who was on the run for six years in a case involving the gang rape and murder of a four-year-old girl has finally been arrested. The police had declared the accused, Suresh, a wanted man. He was nabbed from Tamil Nadu.

The shocking incident happened back in 2019. A total of five people, including two women, were accused in the case. They had brutally raped the little girl, killed her, and then stuffed her body in a bag and abandoned it.

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While the third and fifth accused in the case were convicted, Suresh had managed to get bail and then disappeared. He has now been caught after six years. The police have revealed that all the accused are members of a begging mafia.

A special team, formed on the instructions of Palakkad SP Abdul Rasheed IPS and supervised by DYSP Sasidharan, tracked Suresh down. The team from the Town North Station, led by Sub-Inspectors Pramod and Ajay, went to Tamil Nadu and arrested him in a well-planned operation.

Meanwhile, the second accused, Padayappa, and the fourth accused, Femina Pichakkani, are still on the run.

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