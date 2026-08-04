Hundreds of people took part in the Nag Panchami Mela in Samastipur, Bihar, with many devotees carrying live snakes as part of age-old religious customs. The visuals quickly went viral on social media, highlighting the unique tradition, as authorities managed the crowd to ensure safety and order.

Hundreds of devotees gathered in Bihar’s Samastipur district to celebrate the Nag Panchami Mela, a festival deeply rooted in tradition and religious belief. As part of the celebrations, many participants were seen carrying live snakes in their bare hands, reflecting a long-standing custom associated with the worship of serpents.

Snake Sightings: Why Shravan Brings More Encounters? Nag Panchami Link Explained!

The mela drew a large crowd of devotees and visitors who came together to take part in rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva. Snakes hold special significance during Nag Panchami, and their presence is considered sacred in many parts of the country. Visuals from the event showed devotees holding multiple snakes while moving through the fairgrounds, capturing widespread attention both on the ground and across social media platforms.

Local authorities were present at the venue to manage the gathering and ensure that the celebrations were conducted in an orderly and peaceful manner.

Disclaimer: This report is based on visuals and information circulating about the event. The practice of handling live snakes is linked to local religious traditions during Nag Panchami. However, it is important to note that handling wild snakes can be dangerous for both humans and animals, and should not be attempted.

Expensive Snake: This Rare Serpent’s Price Runs Into Crores! Find Out Now