A hotel in North Paravur named 'Chayapeedika' has been shut down by the local municipality. This happened after a customer complained about finding a snail in their egg curry. A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, leading to an official inspection.

KOCHI: A huge fuss has erupted over a hotel in North Paravur after a customer claimed to have found a snail in their egg curry. The hotel, named 'Chayapeedika', is now in hot water.

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The customer had ordered the food online and was shocked to find the snail. They took a video of the contaminated dish, which then started doing the rounds on social media.

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Once the video went viral, the local municipality stepped in. They conducted an inspection and have ordered the hotel to be shut down for now.

However, the hotel owner has a different story. He came forward to say that they always serve clean and hygienic food. He suspects that a former employee who left on bad terms might have created these 'fake visuals' to damage the hotel's reputation.

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