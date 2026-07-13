An emotional video captures the moment a pregnant woman, Divya, is reunited with her parents who flew from Bengaluru to Toronto to support her during her third trimester. She shared her feelings of comfort and how the moment felt like a full circle, which resonated with many viewers online.

Many people have been moved by an emotional reunion between a pregnant lady and her parents on social media, demonstrating the consolation and security that family can provide during life's most trying times. Divya posted the video on Instagram, capturing the poignant moment when her parents flew from Bengaluru to Toronto in her third trimester to be with her prior to the birth of her first child.

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Divya shared the video and stated that although though she was going to become a mother, she felt like their little daughter again when she saw her parents. She explained that they flew all the way from Bengaluru to Toronto during her third trimester to take care of their daughter and wait with the family to welcome their grandchild.

There is a certain comfort that only Amma and Appa can provide, she said, regardless of how elderly people get or how far away they dwell. Divya said that everything in her life had come full circle—from being their daughter to becoming a mother and from her parents to becoming grandparents.

She welcomed them to Canada and remarked that she can now finally unwind and hibernate since she feels that everything would be well.

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Internet Reacts

Many others, particularly those who are separated from their families, found resonance in the poignant message and expressed understanding of the solace that only parents can offer throughout significant life events. Numerous others also expressed their appreciation for the heartwarming reunion and sent the family well wishes in the comments section.