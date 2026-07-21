Konni police have finally arrested the third accused in a brutal assault case. The man was on the run after he and his gang allegedly broke a neighbour's arm. Rijin K. Mathew, a resident of Aruvappulam, was picked up from Kaloor in Ernakulam. The hunt for the other accused is still on.

The Konni police have arrested the third accused in a case where a young man's elbow was smashed with an iron pipe. The accused, Rijin K. Mathew, is 21 years old and a resident of Aruvappulam. He was caught in Kaloor, Ernakulam, after being on the run for months. The police say the attack was due to some old rivalry. After his arrest, Rijin was produced in court and has been remanded to custody. The search for the other accused in the case is still going on.

Kerala Theft: Sacred Gold Swap Case Leads to Priest’s Arrest! Read Details

The whole incident happened on January 4 this year. A four-member gang attacked the young man, who is also from Aruvappulam. They allegedly used an iron pipe to break his elbow. After the attack, all the accused disappeared. The police managed to arrest the fourth accused on January 6 and he was also remanded. While the investigation was on to find the others, the police got a tip-off that Rijin, the third accused, was hiding in Kaloor in Ernakulam. A team from Konni police, including Sub Inspector Shyam, Senior CPO Ranjith, and CPO Nahas, immediately went to Ernakulam and arrested him.

Kerala: Wild Ganja Found Near Thiruvananthapuram Temple! Read Details