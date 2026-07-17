A patient in Palakkad, who was on oxygen support, has reportedly died after a power cut stopped his concentrator. When the family called the KSEB for help, officials allegedly asked them why they hadn't bought an inverter. Social activist Chithra Abhay shared the family's ordeal on social media.

Palakkad: In a shocking incident, a patient has reportedly died after his oxygen concentrator stopped working during a power cut. The elderly man, who was in a critical condition, couldn't breathe and passed away after the power outage last night.

What's even more shocking is the alleged response from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). When the family called for help, an official reportedly asked them, "Why didn't you buy an inverter for the house?" The family's terrible experience was shared on social media by activist Chithra Abhay.

In her Facebook post, Chithra explained that the patient was discharged from the hospital just last week. His condition was so serious that he couldn't survive for even a minute without oxygen support. At home, his life depended on an oxygen concentrator.

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But last night, the power went out in their area. The concentrator stopped working, and the patient's oxygen level quickly dropped to 39-40. The panicked family immediately called the KSEB office at 0491 2537053 for help. However, Chithra's post says they received a very irresponsible reply, with the official questioning why they didn't have an inverter.

Although the power eventually came back on and the concentrator was restarted, the patient's condition had become extremely critical. He passed away this morning around 6 am, Chithra wrote.

She added a powerful message in her post: "The authorities who plunge the state into darkness should understand the plight of ordinary people. Not everyone has the money to buy expensive inverters and oxygen cylinders."

However, the post does not mention the patient's name, the exact location, which KSEB office was called, or who made the call.

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