Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran engineer and “Metro Man” E. Sreedharan has expressed renewed optimism that Kerala’s semi high-speed rail project can still become a reality. In an interview with Asianet News, Sreedharan said he is willing to travel to Delhi immediately if invited by the Railway Minister to discuss the blueprint of the project.

“I’m ready to go to Delhi at once if the Railway Minister wants to discuss the plan,” Sreedharan said, adding that the alternative he proposes is not only viable but superior to the now-shelved SilverLine project.

Sreedharan also criticized the central government's suggestion of developing a three- or four-track system through Kerala, calling it “impractical.”

His comments come in the wake of renewed uncertainty following a meeting between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. While the Centre indicated openness to discussions around Sreedharan’s alternative, the minister's official communication pointed toward a preference for a multi-track expansion rather than a dedicated semi high-speed corridor.

The original SilverLine project, which aimed to connect the northern and southern ends of Kerala with a dedicated semi high-speed line, was shelved due to strong protests over land acquisition and lack of approval from the Centre. Despite this, the Kerala government remains keen to revive the project, this time with Sreedharan and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) playing a leading role.

Sreedharan's continued support and his connections with the Centre have given the state fresh hope. However, the path forward hinges on a clear policy decision from the central government.