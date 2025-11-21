The Supreme Court of India has declined to stay the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala, despite the state government's request due to conflicts with upcoming local body elections.

The Supreme Court of India has clarified that there is no stay on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) proceedings in Kerala. The apex court has issued a notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and scheduled a detailed hearing of the petitions challenging the SIR exercise for November 26. The petitions from Kerala will be considered separately due to the ongoing local body elections in the state.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Surya Kant is hearing the case. The Kerala government, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, approached the Supreme Court requesting a freeze on the SIR, citing administrative difficulties caused by overlapping with local self-government elections scheduled in December. The state highlighted a shortage of personnel, arguing that simultaneous conduct of SIR and elections would create an “administrative impasse.” Kerala’s petition notes that over 1.76 lakh government and quasi-government personnel and 68,000 security staff are required for the elections, with an additional 25,668 officials needed for the SIR process.

Opposition parties including the Muslim League, Congress, CPM, and CPI have argued that the SIR itself is unconstitutional. Earlier, the Kerala High Court had declined to entertain the state’s plea for deferring the revision. The Supreme Court is also considering similar challenges related to SIR exercises in Bihar. The bench emphasized judicial discipline and comity, indicating that Kerala’s petitions will be adjudicated alongside ongoing litigation in other states.

Nationwide process

The Election Commission maintains that the SIR is a nationwide exercise already more than halfway complete. It has warned that halting the revision would disrupt preparations for future electoral cycles. The Kerala government’s plea underscores the statutory deadlines under the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act and the Kerala Municipality Act mandating completion of local body polls by December 21, 2025, and argues that rushing the SIR could undermine voter verification quality and the democratic right to franchise.

The Supreme Court’s handling of Kerala’s plea comes amid heightened political sensitivity and administrative challenges as the state prepares for critical elections ahead.