In Kozhikode, a 47-year-old woman attempted to rob a jewelry store. After posing as a customer, she pepper-sprayed the owner. When confronted, she poured a flammable liquid on herself and tried to self-immolate.

A dramatic scene unfolded near Pantheerankavu, Kozhikode, on Thursday morning after a woman was allegedly caught trying to steal jewellery from a local store. Residents quickly intervened, restraining her before alerting the police. The incident took place at Souparnika Jewellery around 10 am. The woman, identified as Saudabi, a 47-year-old resident of Peruvayal, reportedly entered the shop as a regular customer and asked to see multiple ornaments.

As the salesman displayed the items, shop owner Muttancheri Rajan briefly stepped away to fetch additional jewellery. That was when the woman allegedly sprayed pepper spray directly at him, triggering panic inside the store.

Locals Rush In as Situation Escalates

Realising the situation was turning dangerous, Rajan tried to stop her. But the drama intensified when the woman allegedly poured a petrol-scented liquid over herself and attempted to set herself on fire.

Hearing the commotion, locals rushed into the shop, overpowered the woman, and tied her legs to prevent any further self-harm or escape attempt. Rajan sustained minor injuries after slipping during the tussle.

Shocking Visuals From the Scene

Television footage from outside the shop showed the woman seated on the ground with her legs bound. Several bystanders gathered around, recording videos and taking photos. In the visuals, she can be heard pleading for her shawl and assuring those around her that she "won't do anything," while attempting to loosen the ropes tied around her ankles.

Police Action and Investigation

Police arrived soon after and took the woman into custody. A case has been registered in connection with the attempted theft. Investigators are now verifying her background and probing whether the act was pre-planned or if others were involved.