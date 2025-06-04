Malappuram: PV Anvar leveled allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister Muhammed Riyas, the state government, and the CPM. In a press conference, Anvar stated that while CPM is trying to portray him as a traitor, the biggest traitor was actually Pinarayi Vijayan. He also made accusations against opposition leader VD Satheesan and UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath.

Anvar called the Chief Minister the biggest traitor and backstabber Kerala has ever seen, claiming Pinarayi betrayed VS Achuthanandan to become Chief Minister. He criticized the Chief Minister's interview with The Hindu, saying it deceives Malappuram district and provides ammunition to the BJP. He further accused the Chief Minister of betraying the Christian community and the residents of Munambam.

Anvar questioned what else to call the Chief Minister other than a traitor. He said he had viewed the Chief Minister like a father figure, but things changed when Muhammed Riyas entered the scene. He alleged that the Chief Minister's daughter was exploited, and the Chief Minister is now trapped. He added that the Chief Minister could resolve the issue if he allowed his daughter to face imprisonment.

Anvar claimed the Chief Minister is entangled with central agencies and supports Minister Riyas's real estate dealings in the name of Wayanad rehabilitation. He alleged that Uralungal Labor Society is monopolizing contracts, leaving ordinary contractors struggling. He further accused the government of favoring international contractors for the tunnel road project due to potential foreign commissions.

Anvar stated he offered 25 acres for the Potthakallu-Meppadi road, but Minister Riyas sabotaged the plan for the tunnel road. He challenged the Chief Minister and all ministers to a public debate. He also accused his brother, NCP leader PV Ajmal, of acting in self-interest and trying to turn his family against him. He expressed confidence in winning Nilambur with 75,000 votes, citing his performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Anvar claimed he told Aryadan Shoukath he wouldn't win and suggested contesting in 2026. He offered to discuss the matter with the Congress leadership, but Shoukath refused, expressing distrust in them. Anvar then offered to involve the Muslim League and the Thangals, but Shoukath remained unyielding. He left it to the public to judge the opposition leader.

Anvar criticized the opposition leader, accusing him of smearing Ramesh Chennithala and Kunjalikutty. He urged the public to evaluate the opposition leader's arrogance and condescension. He claimed he suggested OT James, Edakkara Grama Panchayat President and a Christian church member, as a candidate if there were objections to VS Joy, but Aryadan Shoukath refused.